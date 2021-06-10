EasyFi (EASY) Trading 16.1% Lower This Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $12.38 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00012972 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00064431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00864435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.35 or 0.08504984 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.