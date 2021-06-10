EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,852 shares during the quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -223.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

