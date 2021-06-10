EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 522,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,713,000. Anthem comprises 1.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $383.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

