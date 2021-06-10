EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Invests $65.39 Million in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,922,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,387,000. TransAlta makes up about 0.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of TransAlta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,505 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

