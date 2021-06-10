EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 5,531,339 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,185,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,531,339 shares during the quarter. Flowserve comprises about 4.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Flowserve worth $550,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowserve by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

