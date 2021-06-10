Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 1295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

