Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455,609 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Edison International worth $25,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $285,054,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $124,232,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.47.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

