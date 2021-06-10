Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.09 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.550-0.550 EPS.

NASDAQ EA opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.59.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

