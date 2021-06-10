Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CEO Acquires $24,030.00 in Stock

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CEO David-Alexandre C. Gros bought 3,000 shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $24,030.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ELDN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 47,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $123.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.83. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,914,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

