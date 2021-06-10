Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 25,000 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,365.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 349,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,250. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

