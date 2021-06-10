Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 25,000 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,365.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 349,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,250. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
