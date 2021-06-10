Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 207 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN stock opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $179.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.