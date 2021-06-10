Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 678 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,722,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $926,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 111,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

