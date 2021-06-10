Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 823,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.03 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $124.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

