Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,594 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 132,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,992,000 after purchasing an additional 382,738 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 744,804 shares valued at $80,530,619. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

