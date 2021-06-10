Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

