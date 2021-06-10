Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NYSE:PSX opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.