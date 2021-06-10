Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of -158.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

