Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $209.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.65. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $211.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

