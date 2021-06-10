Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

WCN opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.50. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

