Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 159 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $256.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

