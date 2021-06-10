Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 335 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 310,943 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

