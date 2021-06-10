Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of WELL opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.