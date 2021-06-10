Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $38,481.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,531,421 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.