Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of ENTA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.89. 2,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $967.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

