Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
Shares of ENTA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.89. 2,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $967.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.41.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.