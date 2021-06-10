Enbridge’s (ENB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$51.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.13.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$48.19 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0674506 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

