Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE ENIA opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48. Enel Américas has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%.
Enel Américas Company Profile
Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.
Recommended Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.