Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE ENIA opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48. Enel Américas has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enel Américas by 287.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

