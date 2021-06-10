Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Enel has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

