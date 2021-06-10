Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of Enel stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Enel has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.60.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.