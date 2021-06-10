Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $374,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

Shares of MDB traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,390. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.07. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.65 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,720 shares of company stock valued at $101,587,018. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

