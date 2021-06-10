Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $660,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,088. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $200.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

