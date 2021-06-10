Enlightenment Research LLC Raises Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BNTX traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.25. 25,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.38. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $252.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.30.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

