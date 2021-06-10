Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $335,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UNH traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $401.45. 25,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,596. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $378.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

