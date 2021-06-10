Enlightenment Research LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. The Kroger comprises 1.0% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Kroger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after buying an additional 527,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

KR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.56. 55,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,049,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

