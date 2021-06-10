Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.46.

TSE ESI traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,022. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

