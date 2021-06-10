Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,259 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 141.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDIV. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $71.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $71.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78.

