Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

