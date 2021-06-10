Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,050 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.