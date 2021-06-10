Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,685 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.