Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,009 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

