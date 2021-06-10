Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Envestnet worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 724.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,812,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Envestnet by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after acquiring an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

ENV stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,766. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

