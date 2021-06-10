EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Cut to “Hold” at Johnson Rice

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. Johnson Rice’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

NYSE EOG opened at $85.81 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 858.19, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

