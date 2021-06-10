EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter Sells 11,744 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88.

Elaina Shekhter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $496,155.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total transaction of $1,837,074.81.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $492.98 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.70 and a 52-week high of $495.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

