EQT (NYSE:EQT) versus Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Head to Head Analysis

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -28.97% -0.06% -0.03% Cimarex Energy -60.34% 17.85% 6.19%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EQT and Cimarex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 1 14 0 2.93 Cimarex Energy 0 9 13 0 2.59

EQT currently has a consensus price target of $20.21, indicating a potential downside of 9.76%. Cimarex Energy has a consensus price target of $70.52, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than EQT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQT and Cimarex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 2.04 -$967.17 million ($0.19) -117.89 Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.72 -$1.97 billion $1.39 51.51

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EQT has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats EQT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

