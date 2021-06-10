Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Insider Stephen Connelly Sells 10,495 Shares of Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $75,354.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Connelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Equillium, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $206.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equillium by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 629,123 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Equillium during the first quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equillium by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

