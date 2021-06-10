Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

