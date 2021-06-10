Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Equus Total Return stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91. Equus Total Return has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.32.

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

In related news, Director Fraser Atkinson bought 18,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,475.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 20,068 shares of company stock valued at $37,942 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Equus Total Return in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equus Total Return in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equus Total Return by 354.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.