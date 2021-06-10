Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 139 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

