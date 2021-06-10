Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $301,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

