Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 456,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 57,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 342,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 61,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $62.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19.

