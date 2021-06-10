Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $261,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $237.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of -220.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.53. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.66 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,787 shares of company stock worth $10,919,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

