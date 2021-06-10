Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

